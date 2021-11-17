Video footage shows the world’s biggest crane ‘Big Carl’ swinging into action to help build a new nuclear power plant.

The huge crane placed the first huge steel ring section onto the second reactor building at the Somerset site on Monday.

Work on the site began in October 2020 and won’t be completed until 2025, with an estimated construction cost of around £20 billion.

Engineers carried out the exact same task 11 months ago, on the first reactor.

The installation shows how building an identical copy of the first reactor drives efficiency and saves time.

