Bill Gates has shared tips on how to live a successful life.

To separate the "doers" from the "dreamers", Gates has shared his business insight.

The business magnate urges curious learners to cultivate their curiosity, stressing the critical importance of curiosity as a framework for acquiring knowledge.

Empower those you lead is his second tip while delegating your weaknesses is his third.

For his fourth and final tip, Gates encourages others to focus on the things that matter.

"Focus intently on what is essential for you and your business, and block out distracting ideas," he added.