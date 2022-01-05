Neighbours dub photographer’s home ‘Devil’s house’ after she paints it black

A Maryland artist "obsessed" with the colour black has had her home dubbed the "Devil's house" by neighbours after she painted her entire home.

When Victoria Cuje bought her three-storey Baltimore redbrick three years ago, the 28-year-old set about painting as many walls as dark as possible before finding matching accessories.

CCTV footage captures a passerby looking at the house before saying: "It's the Devil's house."

The interior of the real-estate marketer's home is designed with chic black furniture, walls and finishings.

Sign up to our newsletters.