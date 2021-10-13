A petition has been launched by the Blackpool Dungeons to officially pardon the infamous Pendle Witches over 400 years after their execution.

In 1612, a group of men and women from Lancashire were accused of witchcraft and sentenced to death. Of the 19 who stood trial, 10 went on to be hanged.

Professor Robert Poole of the University of Central Lancashire has described the infamous killings as a “gross miscarriage of justice” and has urged for an official pardon.

As of writing, 124 people have signed the petition.

