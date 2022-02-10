A blind cat with a rare disorder has stunned the internet with his beautiful "cosmic Moon" eyes.

The feline, named Pico, has bilateral glaucoma and the condition has turned his once-green eyes into two clouded orbs that resemble a crystal ball.

Pico's owner, Monica, adopted him after he was struck by a car, which left him in a coma for three days.

Being blind has not deterred the otherwise healthy cat from being curious as can be, with his owner even suggesting he possesses some extrasensory abilities after losing his vision.

