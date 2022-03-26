A heartwarming video of a blind high schoolbasketball player scoring a bucket as the whole school cheers her has gone viral.

Jules Hoogland, 17, can be seen preparing to shoot as the 2,500 people inside the gym watch in silence.

Classroom aide Cheryl Beute then taps the bottom of the backboard with a yellow pole to signal the location of the hoop, before Hoogland takes her shot.

When Hoogland sinks the bucket, those in attendance can be seen screaming and cheering for the teen.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.