A blind mum shares her fascinating “hacks” for completing everyday tasks.

Claire Sisk was registered blind in 2017 after her sight was impaired from two strokes she suffered in 2009, and while the 41-year-old’s eyes are becoming more damaged over time she has relearnt how to do everyday tasks in new ways.

With the help of her boyfriend, Claire meticulously attaches a tag to her clothes that she scans with a text-to-speech app when choosing an outfit.

She uses a liquid level indicator that beeps to indicate when her glass is filled and navigates rooms by touch.

Sign up to our free newsletters here.