British charity aims to set world record for most blood donations given in one day

A British charity is attempting to set the World Record for the most blood donations given in one day, to prove just how quick and easy it is.

The event was organised by Muslim social justice charity ‘Who Is Hussain?’, in partnership with NHS Blood and Transplant, and aims to save 150,000 lives around the world.

“Just by doing that, just giving up a few minutes, you could save three lives. It’s incredible”, says trustee, Mohamedali Gokal.

On Saturday, 350 health centres in 23 countries gave blood.

