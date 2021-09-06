A bright meteor lit up the sky over the Channel Islands last night, leaving locals "scared".

Dramatic footage captured the bright blue ball light streaking through the sky and over the ocean last night.

Within seconds, the meteor disappeared again.

An Air Rescue Channel Islands camera in St Aubin's Bay in Jersey captured the soaring meteor lighting up the pitch-black night sky and the water beneath it.

“We’ve just captured this incredible meteorite entering the atmosphere above Jersey at 22:46 this evening,” they said when sharing the video.

Witnesses said they spotted the burning ball of debris from Guernsey, Alderney, Devon and Brittany.