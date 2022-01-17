Blue Monday is traditionally the most depressing day of the year, but here are some reasons to be cheerful this time.

The third Monday in January is often referred to as Blue Monday– otherwise known as the most depressing day of the year.

Coined by psychologist Cliff Arnall in 2004, the date was calculated by factoring in the combination of bleak weather, post-Christmas blues, financial struggles and low motivation.

This year it falls on 17 January.

