Julie Walters, Keith Lemon, comedian James Acaster are among some of the celebrities that are encouraging the public to take part in ‘Brew Monday’.

It comes on the third Monday in January which is often described as ‘Blue Monday’ as it has been dubbed one of the most trying days of the year due to the weather, the distance from pay days and return to work and school.

Samaritans are instead encouraging people to reach out to share a drink and a conversation with loved ones to prevent isolation, and encourage discussions of mental health.

