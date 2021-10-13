William Shatner is preparing to become the oldest person to go to space as a member of the Blue Origin crew blasting off on Wednesday.

The Hollywood actor, 90, who played Captain Kirk in the Star Trek films and TV series, has spoken of his excitement ahead of the trip.

“There is this mystique of being in space and that much closer to the stars and being weightless. I shall be entranced by the view,” Shatner said.

The four-person crew are set to launch from Texas at 09:00 local time (15:00 BST).

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here.