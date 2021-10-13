The sprawling spaceport of Blue Origin, located 25 miles outside of Van Horn, Texas, is boosting tourism in the local area.

Wednesday marks the latest crewed launch, which will see 90-year-old actor William Shatner and three other people sent into space.

“This is a big deal for our town in terms of tourism,” Van Horn Mayor, Becky Brewster, said.

“This is giving us a focal point to get people interested in space travel and science fiction to come out here and see that it’s not just fiction anymore.”

