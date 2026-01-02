Boris and Carrie Johnson celebrate New Year with ‘Pink Pony Club’ performance

Former prime minister Boris Johnson and wife Carrie celebrated New Year’s Eve with their own rendition of Chappell Roan’s “Pink Pony Club”.

Mr Johnson can be heard belting out the pop anthem as Carrie is seen trotting a pink-and-white toy horse around their dinner table in a video shared to her Instagram on January 1.

The song “Pink Pony Club” is a coming‑of‑age fantasy about escaping a conservative hometown for the bright lights of a more liberal Los Angeles.

The song was associated last year with another British politician, Ed Miliband, who claimed to be “obsessed” with the 27-year-old artist’s music.