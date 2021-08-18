Boston Dynamics’ humanoid Atlas has been filmed completing a series of athletic movements during an agility course but a bloopers reel has revealed how many falls it took before success.

In the video, the 4.9ft robot showcaseS its freedom of movement and balance while completing a series of backflips, balancing acts and vaults.

During the not-so-perfectly-executed course, the robot is seen falling on its face, tripping over and failing to make jumps.

A disastrous backflip attempt even saw the robot flail to the ground.

The course was designed for Boston Dynamics engineers to experiment with new behaviours in Atlas.