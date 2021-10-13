An unfortunate bride was left blushing for all the wrong reasons after she hit her husband in the groin with a rounders ball on their wedding day.

Sarah Chesterfield can be seen taking a swing and hitting her lover, before hilariously rounding the posts to score in front of her cheering family.

The amusing footage has been viewed over 450,000 times online.

“My sister was adamant that we were all going to play rounders, so that’s what we did. The video shows the first throw from the groom,” she wrote on TikTok.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here.