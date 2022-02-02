Retired BA jet bought for £1 transformed into £1,000-per-hour 'party plane'

An iconic 747 British Airways jet bought for just £1 has become the first in the world to be transformed into a bar to host lavish parties.

The BA Negus “party plane”, situated on a privately owned Cotswolds Airport, is now available for revellers to hire.

It has been remodelled into an events space to host everything from private birthday parties to corporate events.

The craft was purchased for just £1 in 2020 and has since been a labour of love for the airport’s chief executive Suzannah Harvey after British Airways retired its fleet early due to the pandemic.

