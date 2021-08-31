Snoring British bulldog falls off table after sleeping precariously on edge

A hilarious video of a British bulldog named Ace sleeping on a table in his owner’s house in California before disaster struck has emerged.

Poor Ace, who his owner says loves to sleep “in the weirdest spots” was found to be snoozing on the edge of a coffee table one day and thankfully filmed.

As you can see it all seems to be going alright for the pup until his legs start to droop further and further off the edge, and he’s awoken from his snores with a jolt and well – you can guess what happens then.