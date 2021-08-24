The Tokyo Paralympic Games are about to start and the British athletes got some encouragement from Royal Family members Prince William and Kate Middleton.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge took to Kensington Palace’s Twitter and wrote: “Wishing ParalympicsGB and all the athletes from around the world the best of luck in this year’s #Paralympics”

Japan’s National Stadium will host the ceremony before 4,400 athletes, representing 162 nations, go on to complete in their sport of choice weeks after the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.