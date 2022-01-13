Brooklyn Beckham gushes over ‘steak God’ as he learns secrets of cooking NY strip

Brooklyn Beckham has revealed he sometimes eats steak up to three times a week as he demonstrated how to cook the perfect New York strip after learning the ropes from a “steak God”.

The 22-year-old then invited singer Chase Hudson onto his Cooking with Brooklyn series, testing out techniques used by champion pit master Adam Perry Lang.

Beckham’s tour of the famous APL Restaurant marked a serious step up in his culinary career, which began last year when he made a sandwich on national TV.

