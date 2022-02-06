Buckingham Palace marks Queen's Platinum Jubilee with changing of the guards ceremony

Crowds gather to watch the changing of the guard ceremony at Buckingham Palace to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, a celebration of 70 years on the throne.

The Queen’s Guard F Company Scots Guards were joined by the Band of the Grenadier Guards and Band of the Welsh Guards to celebrate the Queen’s long reign.

Well-wishers watched on from the gates of Buckingham Palace in celebration of the 95-year-old monarch.

Elizabeth became queen in 1952 after her father, King George VI, died. In 2015, she broke the record for the longest ruler in British history.

Sign up to our newsletter.