A buffalo herd charged into a pride of lions after hearing one of their own calling out in distress.

After jumping on the lone buffalo’s back, the big cats desperately tried to bring down the animal while other lions surround it and bite at its feet.

The attack was filmed in the MalaMala Game Reserve in South Africa.

As hope began to fade, the charging herd barrelled into the pride, flinging one of the predators through the air with its horns.

Jonty Bozas, from Hoedspruit, South Africa, said: “The rest of the herd came to the aid of the buffalo.”