Security cameras captured the moment a bungling thief lifted up a fence panel to try and steal patio furniture from a garden.

The hapless crook was forced to flee empty handed when he discovered the large garden sofa was anchored to the ground.

The thief is suspected of targeting the house in Wynnstay, Wrexham, and a neighbouring property on four previous occasions.

CCTV footage shows the thief struggling to free the furniture before he gives up and walks away.

