Buzzard released into wild after getting hit by car and stuck in grille

A buzzard that was hit by a car had to be freed by RSPCA rescuers after it became stuck behind the radiator grill of the motor.

The bird of prey was struck by a female driver who later realised it was stuck in her Jaguar.

She frantically called round mechanics to see if they could remove the bumper and free the buzzard but was struggling to get help so called the RSPCA.

The plucky buzzard was taken into the care of a wildlife specialist and she was able to fly later that day.

