Cambridge teacher spends six years creating full-size Bayeux Tapestry replica

A teacher from Cambridge is creating an incredible medieval tapestry, which she estimates will take an entire decade.

Mia Hanson, who works in a primary school, took it upon herself to stitch together a full sized Bayeux Tapestry replica, and it's taken her some time.

She started the work in July 2016, and is now nearly six years into the project.

Mia has passed the halfway mark of the finished tapestry and is so determined to mimick the original - which is considered priceless - that she's even copying the mistakes.

