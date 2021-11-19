The Duchess of Cornwall visited the Brooke Veterinary Hospital in Cairo on Friday, on the final day of her tour of Egypt with her husband, the Prince of Wales. Camilla, 74, was seen stroking donkeys during the trip of the refurbished hospital, which she officially opened. The royal last visited the hospital in 2006, when she accepted the role of president of the hospital.

Abeer Shennawy, Brooke’s CEO, said: “It’s something really amazing that we have her here after a lot of time - 15 years since she joined us before. Every member of the team is really excited.”