The Duchess of Cornwall has made a guest appearance on the BBC Two programme Gardeners’ World.

During the episode, Camilla toured presenter Monty Don's Longmeadow garden in Herefordshire and spoke of how gardening became a “spiritual experience” for many during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The duchess also told Don how mice and voles have devoured her strawberries this year and eaten the asparagus roots she planted.

“I’m very lucky I’ve got a big vegetable garden, but you get the mice, the voles this year," Camilla said.