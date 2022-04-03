The Duchess of Cornwall admits the Queen watches Strictly Come Dancing

The Duchess of Cornwall admitted that the Queen watches Strictly Come Dancing, and the royals had been voting for Eastenders' Rose Ayling-Ellis on the dance show.

On a visit to the set of the soap, Camilla told Rose she was a huge fan, saying to her: "I said we were all voting for Rose, I don't know how you did all those dances."

"I think she does. She probably watched you." she then responded as Rose asked if the Queen herself was a fan of watching the dance competition.