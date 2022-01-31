Camilla Parker Bowles replaces Meghan Markle as royal patron of National Theatre

The Duchess of Cornwall has been named royal patron at the National Theatre, a role previously held by the Duchess of Sussex.

In 2019, Meghan Markle was given the role by the Queen and went on two hold it for two years until she and Prince Harry stepped down as working members of the royal family.

During Meghan’s tenure in the role, she undertook one public engagement in January 2019 and visited again on a private basis in March 2020.

