The Duchess of Cornwall reveals her mother suffered so badly from osteoporosis that one of her ribs broke when a friend hugged her.

Camilla revealed her mother was in so much discomfort she would scream at another person's touch.

Osteoporosis is a health condition that weakens bones, making them fragile and more likely to break.

The duchess spoke of her need to educate young people about the condition having been President of the Royal Osteoporosis Society for 20 years.

The full interview will broadcast on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Monday 25th October at 9:15am.

