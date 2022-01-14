10-year-old cancer patient sworn in as honourary police officer

Devarjaye Daniel, a 10-year-old cancer patient, has been sworn in as an honorary police officer for 35 law enforcement agencies.

The inspirational young boy, from Texas, was diagnosed with terminal brain and spinal cancer three years ago but is still chasing his dream of being sworn in by 100 different agencies.

Devarjaye has been on a mission to honour six-year-old cancer victim Abigail Arias, who passed away shortly after being made an honorary law enforcement officer herself in 2019.

