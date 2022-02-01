The inside of your car is dirtier than the average toilet, study finds

A new university study commissioned by Scrap Car Comparison has revealed that the inside of your car is dirtier than the average toilet.

The shocking study, conducted by researchers at Aston University’s School of Biosciences, took samples from car interiors with varying ownership histories, to establish bacterial contamination levels within the vehicles.

Their findings highlighted just how thoroughly - or not - people actually tend to clean their cars, even concluding that most boots and car driver’s seats will also play host to facecal matter.

