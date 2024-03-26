Whether you’re making a major purchase for the home or splashing out on a big family break, it pays to be smart with your spending and tap into cashback, discounts and benefits along the way.

To help you shop smarter, finance coach Ellie Austin-Williams, founder of the This Girl Talks Money site and social channel, shares her top tips, so you can save cash against your purchases, feel secure in your spending and tap into perks from retail offers to reward pooling, on buys big and small.