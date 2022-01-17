A woman has filmed the hilarious moment her pet cat launched itself at the computer screen to attack a squirrel.

Eddie was sat on a chair watching the rodent like a hawk, before springing into action to catch his prey, only to bounce straight off the desk and fall to the floor.

He even manages to drag the keyboard down with him.

Owner Tracey Timmins said her daughter Bonnie usually leaves screensavers of birds and other animals for Eddie to watch.

"For whatever reason, this time he just flew at the monitor," she said.

