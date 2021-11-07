Adorable footage shows a cat going on adventures with its owner around London.

Owner Travis Nelson was recently made redundant and decided to use some of his free time to take his 4-year-old cat Sigrid on bike rides with him all around the English capital.

The pair have attended events around the city including the Pride Ride and passer-by's in public are always excited to see Travis and travelling companion Sigrid.

According to Travis, Sigrid loves going outside and on biking adventure with Sigrid being securely attached to the basket by a harness for safety.