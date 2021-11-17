Firefighters in Turkey freed a stray cat after its head got stuck in a can of pet food on Monday.

Video shared by the rescuers online shows the can being prised open with pliers, as they eventually pull away enough of the tin to free the cat.

Unsurprisingly, the animal sprints away into the distance once it's freed.

Firefighters said the rescue operation, which took place in the city of Denizli, was completed in less than eight minutes.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here.