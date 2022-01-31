Rescued stray cats play with railway-themed diorama in Osaka cafe

Giant cats have invaded Japan and are checking out the residents of a café in Osaka.

Naoki Teraoka originally created the model railway-themed Diorama Restaurant for children with disabilities.

However, when the pandemic happened his business struggled and he almost had to close completely.

But an unlikely saviour appeared in the form of a stray cat and her kittens.

When the visitors started to sit and sleep among the miniature railway sets, they unwittingly created hilarious photo-opportunities.

After word got out, business started to boom, and Naoki now looks after more than forty cats.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here