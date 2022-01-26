Grace Kelly’s granddaughter turned heads at Paris Fashion Week as she rode a horse down the Chanel catwalk.

Charlotte Casiraghi of Monaco, an accomplished equestrian, opened the show on Tuesday as she cantered down the catwalk on horseback while wearing Chanel black tweed.

A-listers including Anna Wintour and Pharrell Williams watched the royal bound down the runway.

Charlotte is the second child of Princess Caroline of Hanover and the late Italian businessman Stefano Casiraghi. Her grandmother was Hollywood icon tunred Princess of Monaco, Grace Kelly.

Sign up to our newsletters here.