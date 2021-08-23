The famous Changing the Guard ceremony has been performed at Buckingham Palace for the first time since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Crowds gathered outside the gates of the palace for the colourful military spectacle, watching as the Coldstream Guards took over duty from the Nijmegen Company Grenadier Guards.

It was the first time in 18 months that the ceremony had taken place and guards, new and old, marched amid a musical backdrop to pay tribute to the success of Team GB at the Tokyo Olympics.