Prince Charles met singer Cheryl in Newcastle on Tuesday, as they greeted children helped by the Prince's Trust.

The pair spoke to people who have benefited from courses to develop their confidence and skills at the Prince’s Trust Cheryl’s Trust centre, which first opened in 2018.

"It was incredibly inspiring to meet young people in Newcastle today and hear how transformational the Prince’s Trust support has been for them," Cheryl said of the visit.

The Prince also met crowds as he took a quick walk around outside the centre, which is in the heart of the city.

Sign up to our newsletters here.