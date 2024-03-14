A Cheltenham Racegoer who called in sick to work so he could attend the popular event was caught out by his boss after he was spotted on live TV.

The man was spotted on a live segment of This Morning on Thursday (14 March), when presenters Josie Gibson and Sam Thompson visited the race ground.

Later in the show, Ben Shephard read out a message the show had received from a man called Harry, who claimed to spot his colleague in the background of the live Cheltenham report and said his boss was now aware.

Presenter Cat Deeley laughed as she declared “he is in trouble”.