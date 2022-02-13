Shaggy sheep and family fun days helping children to get vaccinated

Shaggy sheep and family fun days at a skate park are being used to help support children who are being vaccinated.

Shetland sheep, called Lashes, Cumin, Coriander, Clove and Cardamom, were at hand in a petting zoo for the youngsters who went for their Covid vaccination at Epsom’s North East Surrey College of Technology (Nescot) on Saturday.

All of the youngsters who attended the pop-up vaccination drive set up by GP Health Partners were accompanied by an adult.

