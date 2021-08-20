Only 5% of children’s yoghurts contain ‘healthy’ sugar levels, study suggests

Only five per cent of yoghurts aimed at children contain “healthy” sugar levels according to the government’s guidelines, research from Action on Sugar has found.

More than 60 per cent of the yoghurts marketed at children in the UK provide at least a third of a four- to six-year-old’s maximum daily intake of added sugars, according to their research.

Many of the yoghurts looked at contain positive claims about health benefits, highlighting the presence of calcium and protein for example, but researchers warn that these distract parents from the high sugar contents of the products.