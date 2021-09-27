A five-year-old boy struggled to hold in his uncontrollable excitement as he experiences his first-ever rollercoaster.

Aiden Cameron was on his first family holiday to Blackpool when he rode the Blue Flyer rollercoaster with his parents.

His mum Paula Scott caught his first ride on camera.

After waving goodbye to his dad, Aiden is seen reacting to the rollercoaster beginning to climb.

His excitement builds as they reach the top before rapidly dropping, capturing the boy experiencing a rollercoaster of emotions himself.

The boy begins by screaming and telling his mum he doesn’t like it to laughing and asking to go again within moments.