Chinese man uses charcoal and chalk to create impressive 3D perspective art

A Chinese man has used charcoal and chalk to create impressive 3D perspective art on the streets in rural China.

The eye-catching footage shows lifelike boa constrictors, underground rooms, rivers, wooden bridges that are painted on the ground and look 3D from the right angle.

The man then throws water on the ground and pretends to walk over the bridge as to bring the paintings to life.

Local residents are seen walking past in amazement as they catch a glance at these impressive works of art.

