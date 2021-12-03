Six-year-old boy protects younger sisters from intruding calf in south China

Video footage shows the moment a 6-year-old boy protected his younger sisters from an intruding calf in China.

Two little girls were filmed playing in the courtyard when a calf wandered outside the gate and began to moo.

The youngest girl was so scared that she cried and didn’t dare to move with her sister immediately running to find their brother.

The little boy rushed out with a stick, scared off the calf and closed the gate.

