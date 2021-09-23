Video footage shows the bizarre moment two men chase a giant moon that ‘escaped’ during China’s Moon Festival on September 20.

The Moon Festival is celebrated on the 15th of the eighth lunar month every year, which usually coincides with the rise of the full Harvest Moon in September.

Chinese nationals celebrate the festival by gathering to watch the mid-autumn moon while eating mooncakes, which they also offer to the moon goddess, Chang’e.

The celebration goes as far back as 3,000 years ago, when Chinese royalty prayed to the moon for an abundant harvest.