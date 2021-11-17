Chris Hoy and wife Sarra mark World Prematurity Day at Leeds hospital

Sir Chris Hoy and his wife Lady Sarra Hoy paid a visit to Leeds Children’s Hospital to mark World Prematurity Day.

The couple, who had a premature baby Callum who is now seven but was born 11 weeks early, has teamed up with Pampers to raise awareness of the issue.

Ian Morley, president of sales for P&G UK and Ireland said: "Nothing can prepare you for having a premature baby. It can be an enormous shock, entering an unknown world full of bleeping machinery and unanswered questions.”