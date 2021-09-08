A mum has covered her house in Christmas decorations and festive outdoor lights up three months early.

Caroline Gabe, 47, covered her Port Talbot house in lights and festive decorations for her children for the second year running.

Several 8ft inflatables - including two Santas, a giant tree and an 8ft reindeer - stand on the family’s front garden alongside presents and nutcrackers.

The mum-of-three opted to get festive in September last year and said she loves it so much she’ll do the same every year.

This year, Ms Gabe aimed to beat her previous decorations with more lights and decorations than before.