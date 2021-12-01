Father and son turn front hedge into Polar Express-themed light display for Christmas

A father and son duo used lockdown to turn their front hedge into an incredible Polar Express-themed light show in time for Christmas.

Robert Ingleson said he created the impressive scale model of a Mallard steam engine with his son Michael as he “needed something to do”.

During the fabrication process, the pair fitted their wooden framed model with 15,000 lights, each of which was drilled and superglued individually.

Mr Ingleson said that he’s been stunned by the attention that the light-up train has received.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here